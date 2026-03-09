HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Abhishek Banerjee Dares Amit Shah to Resign Amidst 'Clean Politics' Debate

Abhishek Banerjee Dares Amit Shah to Resign Amidst 'Clean Politics' Debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 09, 2026 21:00 IST

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to resign, accusing him of hypocrisy regarding 'clean politics' and citing his past arrest in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Abhishek Banerjee challenged Amit Shah to resign, questioning his commitment to 'clean politics' given his past arrest in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.
  • Banerjee accused Shah of hypocrisy, pointing out that the BJP is surrounded by 'tainted leaders' despite calling for a clean regime.
  • Banerjee criticised the BJP for using agencies like the ED and CBI against TMC leaders while allegedly failing to act against its own members found guilty in court.
  • Banerjee criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged threats to Bengal administration and actions affecting voter rights.
  • Banerjee highlighted concerns over the deletion of names from the SIR by the Election Commission, particularly affecting voters previously mapped in the 2002 polls.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resign if he is serious about promoting politicians with "clean images."

Speaking at a sit-in protest against the alleged large-scale deletion of names in the SIR by the Election Commission, Banerjee said Shah's call for a "clean and untainted regime" was hypocritical, citing his two-month imprisonment in Sabarmati jail.

 

In 2010, Shah, then-Gujarat minister of state for home, was arrested by the CBI and lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

He was accused of being the "kingpin" in the conspiracy, spending over two months in jail before being granted bail, and was later cleared of all charges in 2014-2015.

Shah consistently maintained that the charges were "fabricated and politically motivated" by the then Congress-led central government.

"I dare him to resign first before he talks about transparency and a clean image in politics. When he attends rallies in West Bengal, he is surrounded by tainted leaders on both sides. I ask him to set the example," he said.

He alleged that while the BJP has deployed agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI against TMC leaders on unproven graft charges, Bengal's ruling party had acted against those accused under probe by debarring them from political activity and ministerial positions.

"BJP has never taken a single step against its functionaries whose guilt was proven in court," he claimed.

Criticism of Election Commission

Banerjee also criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming he had threatened the Bengal administration with transfers and bringing police officials from other states.

He urged the CEC to reconsider actions affecting the electoral rights of citizens, particularly those placed under 'logical discrepancy' category in the SIR.

Of the lakhs affected, Banerjee said 80 per cent were previously mapped cases, with voters or their parents having participated in the 2002 polls.

"How can you conspire to take away their rights? Under which law of the Constitution?" he asked.

He asked the gathering to raise their voice in such a way that "the roar reaches the visiting CEC and his full bench, who are responsible for the deaths of over 200 Bengalis due to SIR."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Political Games, Challenges Amit Shah to Public Debate
Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Political Games, Challenges Amit Shah to Public Debate
Amit Shah likely to reply to debate on motion against Speaker Birla
Amit Shah likely to reply to debate on motion against Speaker Birla
Mamata Banerjee Faces Resignation Calls After President's Displeasure
Banerjee Calls for Modi's Resignation Over Voter List Allegations
Banerjee Calls for Modi's Resignation Over Voter List Allegations
West Bengal Governor Resigns Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal Governor Resigns Amid Political Tensions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO