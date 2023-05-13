News
Rediff.com  » News » AAP wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

AAP wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2023 17:41 IST
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku on Saturday won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by a margin of 58,691 votes.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku shows victory signs after party's win in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rinku polled 3,02,279 votes while Chaudhary secured 2,43,588, as per Election Commission data.

 

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who was also backed by the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, was at the third spot, while BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the fourth position.

Sukhi polled 1,58,445 votes and Atwal 1,34,800.

Counting of votes for the seat, a bypoll for which was held on May 10, began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and sitting Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
