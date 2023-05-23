AAP alleges misbehaviour by cop as Sisodia denied bail

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'does not believe in democracy'.

"Modi has become very arrogant," the former deputy chief minister charged.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged that a policeman misbehaved with Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, 'Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.'

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, 'Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?'

Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as 'propaganda' and said it is 'against the law' for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

'The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,' the Delhi Police tweeted.