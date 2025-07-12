HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 8-year-old female cheetah dies of injuries in Kuno

8-year-old female cheetah dies of injuries in Kuno

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 12, 2025 15:54 IST

x

An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha, translocated to Kuno National Park (KNP) from Namibia, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, an official stated.

IMAGE: Out of 26 cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, 16 are in the wild. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Nabha was badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. She had fractures in both ulna and fibula on the left side along with other injuries," Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.

She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries. Further details will be known after the postmortem, he added.

 

After Nabha's death, KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs born in KNP. All are healthy and doing well, he said, adding that two male cheetahs shifted to Gandhisagar from KNP are also doing well.

Out of 26 cheetahs in KNP, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well. They have adapted well to the habitat, have learned to live with co-predators, and are regularly hunting, Sharma added.

Anti-ecto-parasitic medication for all cheetahs was completed recently.

Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are healthy and doing well, the director added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Despite deaths, India to get more cheetahs from Africa
Despite deaths, India to get more cheetahs from Africa
2 cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno, cause unknown
2 cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno, cause unknown
'Project Cheetah is a failure'
'Project Cheetah is a failure'
'No One Has Seen Cheetahs In A Year'
'No One Has Seen Cheetahs In A Year'
'India's Cheetah project on track, but doesn't mean...'
'India's Cheetah project on track, but doesn't mean...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the holy book arrived at his official residence3:21

Yogi carries the Guru Granth Sahib on his head as the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD