Rediff.com  » News » 8 ministers from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost HP poll

8 ministers from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost HP poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 08, 2022 22:46 IST
In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh, eight ministers lost the assembly elections, results of which were declared on Thursday.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur submits his resignation after conceding the defeat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The defeated leaders included Suresh Bhardwaj and Rakesh Pathania whose constituencies were changed from Shimla Urban and Nurpur to Kasumpti and Fatehpur respectively on the eve of the assembly polls and the outsider tag haunted them.

The outgoing BJP government had 12 cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

 

Anti-incumbency and non-governance weighed high on the minds of the voters and sitting ministers, including Govind Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Markanda, Rajinder Garg, Rajiv Sejal, Sarveen Chaudhary and Virender Kanwar also failed to win. Sitting Minister Mahender Singh vacated his seat, paving the way for political debut of his son Rajat Thakur, who also faced defeat.

The hopes of three out of six chief minister aspirants from the Congress were also dashed. Six-time MLA Asha Kumari lost by a margin of 9,918 votes from Dalhousie. The move of the BJP to induct former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's aide Harsh Mahajan paid off in Dalhousie as Mahajan, son of former Congress stalwart and former Des Raj Mahajan, changed the equation in favour of BJP candidate D S Thakur due to his hold in the constituency.

Former ministers Kaul Singh and Ram Lal Thakur lost by a narrow margin of 618 and 171 from Darang and Sri Naina Devi, respectively.

Congress candidate from Nahan Ajay Solanki emerged as a dark horse defeating former BJP state president Rajiv Bindal by 1,693 votes. Another winners who took many by surprise were BJP rebel Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur and BJP candidate from Bharmour Janak Raj who defeated former Congress minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri.

Former Congress state president Kuldeep Rathore, who was facing rebellion from two Congress rebels Indu Verma, wife of former MLA Rakesh Verma, and Vijaypal Khachi, son of former Congress stalwart and former cabinet minister paved his way to victory in a multi-corner fight defeating the lone CPI(M) sitting MLA from Theog Rakesh Singha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Exit Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal's accidental CM
'Limit of Modi factor exposed in Himachal, MCD polls'
Congress gets Himachal carrot along with Gujarat stick
AAP's Gujarat gains: 5 seats, national party status
BJP retains Gujarat with record win; Congress bags HP
Historic win for BJP in Gujarat; Cong posts worst show
'Riwaaz' continues as Cong wrests Himachal from BJP
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections: THE VERDICT

'Riwaaz' continues as Cong wrests Himachal from BJP

