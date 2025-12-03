HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 Maoists, 3 DRG jawans killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 03, 2025 19:40 IST

Seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire amid ongoing anti-Maoist operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The surrendered Maoists practise yoga with the joint efforts of the state government, district administration, and the Art of Living Foundation, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, December 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said a joint search operation was launched in the West Bastar Division area by teams of District Reserve Guard Dantewada-Bijapur, STF, Central Reserve Police Force and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), during which intermittent firing began around 9 am.

 

Inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said that bodies of seven Maoist cadres have been recovered from the encounter site so far. SLR rifles, .303 rifles and other arms and ammunition were seized from the spot.

Identification of the deceased cadres is yet to be confirmed.

Three DRG personnel, including head constable Monu Vadadi and Constable Dukaru Gonde, were killed in action during the encounter, officials confirmed.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Authorities said Yadav is out of danger and arrangements have been made for further medical treatment.

The police said reinforcement teams have been deployed and the area remains cordoned off as the operation continues.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has completed a year-long strategic expansion into the dense and previously inaccessible Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh, sealing what is believed to be the last major interstate movement corridor used by Naxal insurgents.

The latest milestone in this operation came on November 28 with the establishment of the Lanka Company Operating Base (COB), located around 135 km from Narayanpur. This is the ninth camp set up by the ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in under three months, marking a rapid and coordinated push along the Orchha-Lanka axis, once regarded as a fortified Maoist sanctuary.

The Lanka COB, jointly manned by personnel from the ITBP's 44th Battalion, the Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG), has been positioned just three kilometres from the Maharashtra border. Its presence effectively disrupts a vital southeastern supply and transit route that previously connected Naxal-affected regions across Garhchiroli (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and adjoining areas of Telangana.

