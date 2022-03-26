News
600 army paratroopers jump off plane in airborne exercise

600 army paratroopers jump off plane in airborne exercise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 26, 2022 19:29 IST
The Indian Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise near the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China, officials said on Saturday.

It was the second such exercise in the last three weeks in the strategically important region.

The exercise involving around 600 soldiers was conducted from March 24 to March 25.

It involved advanced aerial insertion techniques or airdropping of soldiers, surveillance and target practice.

The Siliguri Corridor is a stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

WATCH: Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri Corridor

It connects the northeastern region with the rest of India and is considered very important from the military perspective.

"Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's airborne rapid response teams carried out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor after being airlifted from various airbases," an official said.

"The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance and target practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines," the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
PIX: Army's airborne exercise in eastern Ladakh
Why India Must Salute The Soldier's Wife
Yeh Hai India: Up And Away!
IPL 2022: When the two Kiwi coaches met...
Call for 'ban non-Hindus' near K'taka temples spreads
IPL 2022: MI, DC aim to start campaign on winning note
IPL 2022: RCB and Punjab Kings look to begin afresh
The War Against Coronavirus

As We Celebrate, Salute These Soldiers

Surprise from the sky: How paratroopers shape the battle

