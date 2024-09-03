News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5-year-old injured in yet another wolf attack in UP

5-year-old injured in yet another wolf attack in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2024 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the district information department said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

According to the locals, Afsana was sleeping in her house in Pandohia village when a wolf attacked her and the marks of the animal's teeth were visible on her neck.

Family members and villagers rushed the injured girl to a community health centre in Mahsi for treatment. Officers from various departments and the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Mahsi, Sureshvar Singh, reached the village and advised people to remain alert.

According to officials, eight people, including seven children, have lost their lives and more than 30 people have been injured in wolf attacks in less than two months.

 

Nearby Sitapur district has also reported animal attacks, while leopard sightings have been recorded in Rampur, Pilibhit districts, and other areas in the wake of the monsoon season.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to intensify patrolling and deploy additional manpower in districts sensitive to human-wildlife conflict, amid a rise in loss of human lives in animal attacks in parts of the state.

Emphasising that the government is committed to safeguarding the lives of all citizens, he directed top officials to implement comprehensive security measures in the wildlife-sensitive zones to bring the situation under control at the earliest possible, according to an official statement.

He also emphasised that all necessary efforts should be made to control and capture these wild animals, the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister sought an update on the situation from Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena who had recently returned from tours of Bijnor and Moradabad and instructed him to visit Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday.

Adityanath highlighted the need for extensive public awareness to safeguard against wild animal attacks and instructed officials that information on safety measures be disseminated through the administration, police, forest department, local panchayats, and revenue departments.

He also directed officials to deploy additional forest department personnel in sensitive areas, including in Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, and Bijnor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Wolves wreak havoc in 35 UP villages, claiming 7 lives
Wolves wreak havoc in 35 UP villages, claiming 7 lives
Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead
Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead
'We View Wildlife As A Threat'
'We View Wildlife As A Threat'
GRP to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim
GRP to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim
Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship Final
Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship Final
Can Quiet Hiring Reduce Layoffs?
Can Quiet Hiring Reduce Layoffs?
'Time to make amends': Cummins warns Team India
'Time to make amends': Cummins warns Team India

More like this

Child killed as wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich

Child killed as wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich

Night curfew in 25 U'khand villages as tiger kills 2

Night curfew in 25 U'khand villages as tiger kills 2

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances