News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5 killed, 18 injured in mass shooting at gay nightclub in US

5 killed, 18 injured in mass shooting at gay nightclub in US

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 20, 2022 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In another case of a mass shooting in the United States, five people were killed and another 18 were injured in a shooting incident at a gay nightclub "Club Q", in the state of Colorado on Saturday, CNN reported.

IMAGE: General view of the Club Q gay nightclub as police respond to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US, November 20, 2022. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Colorado Springs Police Lt Pamela Castro said authorities received "numerous" 911 calls starting at 11:57 pm and responded to the scene, according to the American broadcaster.

 

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," said Castro.

"At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody," said the officer.

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement said.

Details of how the shooting ended have yet to be released by police, but Castro said "this was not an officer-involved shooting."

This is a developing story and more information is awaited. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at I-Day parade in US
6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at I-Day parade in US
5 killed, including police officer, in shooting in US
5 killed, including police officer, in shooting in US
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Mystery over Netherlands' goalie pick
Mystery over Netherlands' goalie pick
FIFA WC: 'Everyone will feel Sadio Mane's absence'
FIFA WC: 'Everyone will feel Sadio Mane's absence'
UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds protesting Beckham
UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds protesting Beckham
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 rebels for filing nominations
Gujarat BJP suspends 7 rebels for filing nominations
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

3 killed in US mall shooting, gunman shot dead

3 killed in US mall shooting, gunman shot dead

8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US

8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances