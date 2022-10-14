5 killed, including police officer, in shooting in US state of North Carolina

Five people died after a shooting incident in the city of Raleigh in the US state of North Carolina.

US media reports said two people were taken to a hospital, one of whom was a police officer.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh," city Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was quoted as saying by CNN.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America," Baldwin said during a press conference as she announced the toll of the shooting incident.

Earlier, police said an active shooter is on the loose in a residential area of Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police said that an active investigation is underway on what was described as an "active shooting". They advised residents in several to stay inside their homes.

"This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighbourhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene," Raleigh Police tweeted.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that he has spoken to the city Mayor.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper tweeted.