300 units of free electricity from July 1 in Punjab

300 units of free electricity from July 1 in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2022 11:03 IST
The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab announced 300 units of free electricity to households from July 1.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

The announcement was made in advertisements published by the state's information and public relations department in various newspapers on Saturday.

It was related to a 30-day report card of the AAP government in Punjab.

 

A formal announcement is expected to be made later on Saturday.

Giving 300 units of free electricity was one of the major poll promises of the AAP in the Punjab assembly election.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Thursday said in Jalandhar that 'good news' would be announced on April 16.

Punjab was already providing free electricity to the farming sector.

It also provides 200 units of free power to all Scheduled Castes, backward castes and the below poverty line households.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
