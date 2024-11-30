News
Home  » News » 3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh amid protests over Hindu leader's arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 30, 2024 08:39 IST
A slogan-shouting mob vandalised three Hindu temples on Friday in Bangladesh's Chattogram which witnessed protests and violence since a former International Society of Krishna Consciousness member was booked under sedition charges.

IMAGE: VHP supporters protest against the arrest of former ISKCON monk Chinmay Prabhu in Bangladesh, in Birbhum, West Bengal, November 29, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.

"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying.

 

Kotwali police station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack, saying that assailants attempted to damage the temples.

The police, however, said the damage to the temples was minimal after the confrontation between the two sides, with both groups throwing brickbats at each other, it added.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, told BDNews24.com, "A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans."

"We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," BDNews24.com said further quoting him.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON of Bangladesh, was arrested in connection with a sedition case on Monday and denied bail on Tuesday.

It triggered protests by Hindu community members in various locations in Bangladesh, including in the capital Dhaka and Chattogram.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

On Tuesday, New Delhi expressed concern over the leader's arrest and denial of bail, and asked Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

The week's anti-Hindu incidents have led to a diplomatic row between the two South Asian neighbours.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the surge of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.

On the other hand, Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the deputy high commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
