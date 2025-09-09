HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 soldiers killed as avalanche hits Army camp in Siachen

September 09, 2025 20:13 IST

An avalanche struck an Indian Army camp in the Siachen Glacier area on Sunday, September 7, according to sources.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy @BROIndia/India

The bodies of three soldiers have been retrieved so far.

 

"GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Sepoy Mohit Kumar, Agniveer Niraj Kumar Choudhary and Agniveer Dabhi Rakesh Devabhai, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Siachen on 09 Sep 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," posted the official X Account of Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army.

Notably, Siachen is the highest battlefield of the world, which sits on the nuclear tri-junction of India, Pakistan and China.

According to recent estimates and official figures, around Rs 6 crore is spent every day to keep a brigade--around 5,000 troops--in Siachen. "Siachen" means place of roses in the local Balti language.

Siachen has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan ever since the Karachi Agreement of 1949, when the area was left undivided due to the hostile terrain and extremely rough weather.

Operation Meghdoot was India's bold military response to what New Delhi calls Pakistan's "cartographic aggression" in the uncharted territory of Ladakh, north of map reference NJ9842, where New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed the Line of Control (LoC) ran up to.

Intelligence inputs about impending Pakistani military action prompted India to secure strategic heights on Siachen, deploying troops via airlifts and air-dropping supplies to high-altitude airfields.

The primary objective behind this operation was to pre-empt the seizure of Sia La and Bilafond La passes by the Pakistan Army.

Launched on April 13, 1984, this military operation was unique as the first assault launched on the world's highest battlefield.

It was launched under the leadership of Lieutenant General Manohar Lal Chibber, Lieutenant General PN Hoon, and Major General Shiv Sharma.

It is distinguished by being one of the greatest examples of seamless coordination and synergy between the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The military action resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier.

According to a press release from last year, the operation involved the IAF airlifting Indian Army soldiers and dropping them on the glacial peaks. Although the operation began in 1984, IAF helicopters have been operating in the Siachen Glacier since 1978, flying the Chetak helicopter, which was the first IAF helicopter to land in the Glacier in October 1978.

The Indian Army launched Operation Meghdoot to secure strategic heights on Siachen with the deployment of troops. Playing an irreplaceable role in this effort, IAF's tactical and strategic airlifters, An-12s, An-32s, and IL-76s transported stores and troops and air-dropped supplies to high-altitude airfields, from where Mi-17, Mi-8, Chetak, and Cheetah helicopters ferried men and material to dizzying heights on the glacier, far above the limits set by the helicopter manufacturers.

It is located so strategically that while it dominates Shaksgam Valley (ceded to China by Pakistan in 1963) in the north, controls the routes coming from Gilgit Baltistan to Leh from the west, and at the same time, it dominates the ancient Karakoram Pass in the eastern side too.

