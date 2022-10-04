News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 mountaineers killed, many stuck in U'khand avalanche

10 mountaineers killed, many stuck in U'khand avalanche

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 04, 2022 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda -- II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: DRF teams leave from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to rescue the trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak. Photograph: ANI

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

Ten bodies were sighted, of which four have been recovered, he added.

 

The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am, he said.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said eight of those trapped were rescued by their team members.

The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and a team of mountaineers from the NIM have launched rescue operations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet.

The chief minister also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the army in expediting rescue operations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'These disasters are unstoppable'
'These disasters are unstoppable'
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
'Intense sun melted glacier'
'Intense sun melted glacier'
Markets rebound over 2%; Sensex spurts 1,277 points
Markets rebound over 2%; Sensex spurts 1,277 points
30% of two-wheelers will be electric by 2030: Study
30% of two-wheelers will be electric by 2030: Study
Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case
Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case
Indonesia stampede: Police blamed for use of tear gas
Indonesia stampede: Police blamed for use of tear gas
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?

Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?

U'khand tragedy caused by massive rock, ice avalanche

U'khand tragedy caused by massive rock, ice avalanche

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances