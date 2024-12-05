News
Home  » News » 2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony

2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 05, 2024 13:08 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Mahayuti flags and banners put on a roadside ahead of Maharashtra CM oath-taking ceremony, near Marine drive in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, sources said.

This is for the third time that Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra.

 

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event.

The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the elections as it secured 132 seats in the 288-member House.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners.

Following this meeting, the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government.

At the legislature party meeting earlier on Wednesday, Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance was due to the mantra of Ek hai toh safe hai given by PM Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees, BJP leader Prasad Lad earlier said.

PM Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states will attend the ceremony, he said.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, he said.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
