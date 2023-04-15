News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 more held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

2 more held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2023 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Amritpal Singh with his aide Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' at the Golden Temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

 

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month.

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'
'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'
'Amritpal should not have run away'
'Amritpal should not have run away'
'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'
'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'
13 dead as bus from Pune to Mumbai falls into gorge
13 dead as bus from Pune to Mumbai falls into gorge
Mumbai Indians, KKR in battle to regain lost ground
Mumbai Indians, KKR in battle to regain lost ground
Curfew in Odisha's Sambalpur after overnight violence
Curfew in Odisha's Sambalpur after overnight violence
If I am a thief, then no one...: Kejriwal on CBI notice
If I am a thief, then no one...: Kejriwal on CBI notice
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'People Will Soon Forget Amritpal'

'People Will Soon Forget Amritpal'

'Amritpal is finished politically'

'Amritpal is finished politically'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances