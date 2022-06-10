News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid protests over remarks on Prophet, Centre alerts police chiefs

Amid protests over remarks on Prophet, Centre alerts police chiefs

By Saurabh Trivedi
June 10, 2022 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel assist their injured colleague during protest against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad, at Atala area in Prayagraj on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

 

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence.

"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," the official said.

He added that several instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speeches.

"We have asked state police to identify the influencers posting live videos of violence and provocative speeches. Take required action against such people," he added.

The MHA has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas.

The order have been issued after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and protests were held at Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad.

Meanwhile, several other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat also faced massive protests against the leader's controversial remarks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Saurabh Trivedi
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Counting halted in Maha, Haryana after BJP objects
Counting halted in Maha, Haryana after BJP objects
BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA who cross-voted for Cong
BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA who cross-voted for Cong
Mumbai logs 1956 new Covid cases, Maha sees 3081
Mumbai logs 1956 new Covid cases, Maha sees 3081
Army chief reviews security along LAC in HP, U'khand
Army chief reviews security along LAC in HP, U'khand
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

What Nupur Sharma May Cost India

What Nupur Sharma May Cost India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances