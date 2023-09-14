News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak

2-day holiday in Kozhikode following Nipah outbreak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2023 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions on Thursday and Friday.

IMAGE: A central team of experts visits the homes at Chathamangalam, Kozhikode where one Nipah victim died. Photograph: ANI Photo

The holiday was declared by Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha who in a Facebook post said educational institutions can arrange online classes on the two days for students.

However, there will be no change in university exams schedule, she added.

A 24-year old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case on Wednesday since its recent outbreak.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

 

The Wayanad district administration also constituted 15 core committees to lead the prevention and surveillance activities and effectively deal with emergency situations.

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said.

The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable, State Health Minister Veena George had said.

The government had also said that 13 others who have mild symptoms are now being monitored in the hospital, and only a 9-year old child - among those infected - is in the Intensive Care Unit.

It had said that monoclonal antibodies have been ordered from ICMR to treat the child. It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also held in the wake of the outbreak of the brain-damaging virus.

The high-level meeting chaired by the CM analysed the situation thoroughly and "we have come to the conclusion that all the possible prevention measures are in place and there is no need to panic", George had said.

The minister had also said the WHO and ICMR studies had found out that the entire state of Kerala is prone to getting such infections, not just Kozhikode.

People living in forest areas have to take the highest precautions, George had said, and added that the latest case of the Nipah virus originated within five kilometres of a jungle area.

Four more wards - three in Villyapally panchayat and one in Purameri panchayat- in Kozhikode district had been declared as containment zones yesterday in addition to those announced on Tuesday.

Considering the serious nature of the disease, the Kozhikode administration had on Tuesday declared seven village panchayats-Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara- as containment zones.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala Nipah virus outbreak: Should you worry?
Kerala Nipah virus outbreak: Should you worry?
Symptoms, treatment: All you need to know about Nipah
Symptoms, treatment: All you need to know about Nipah
Nipah returns to Kerala, 2 dead; 2 more test positive
Nipah returns to Kerala, 2 dead; 2 more test positive
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?
Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
'How can I earn 2 crores in 10 years?'
'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'
'Ashok Gehlot's conscience is dead'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious

Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious

Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm

Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances