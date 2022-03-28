News
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra invokes law to bar electricity employees from joining bandh

Maharashtra invokes law to bar electricity employees from joining bandh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 28, 2022 11:40 IST
As the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions began on Monday, the Maharashtra government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act or MESMA barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the protest.

IMAGE: Central Trade Unions on Monday begins a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut confirmed the invocation of MESMA.

According to government sources, electricity consumption in Maharashtra has already gone up at present and there is also a coal shortage in the state.

 

Staging a strike at this juncture will cause inconvenience to farmers, industries and the people in general, the sources said.

"The government has so far ensured that there is no load shedding in Maharashtra despite the coal shortage and financial concerns. However, if the strike happens at this juncture, it will result in load shedding.

"The government does not want this to happen. People should not be inconvenienced and hence, MESMA has been invoked in the state today," the minister said.

Sources also said that the government is open to talking with representatives of unions of employees attached to the state's power companies like Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company over their concerns.

The employees are against the alleged privatisation of power companies in the state and, therefore, want to join the nationwide strike called by the trade unions.

"Issues can be resolved through dialogue. Why go on strike then?" the sources asked.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
