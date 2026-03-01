HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Biotechnology Facility Foundation Laid in Thiruvananthapuram

Biotechnology Facility Foundation Laid in Thiruvananthapuram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 09:27 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a cutting-edge biotechnology facility in Thiruvananthapuram, signaling a major boost for India's biotechnology research and development efforts and highlighting the nation's commitment to a bio-driven economy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a state-of-the-art cGMP biotechnology facility at BRIC-RGCB in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • The National Facility for Recombinant Cells & Sensors was dedicated, marking a significant advancement in biotechnology research and development.
  • Minister Singh emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaborations between research institutes and the private sector in nuclear medicine.
  • India's BioE3 Policy and the Biopharma SHAKTI Mission highlight the government's commitment to a bio-driven economy.
  • BRIC-RGCB's contributions to molecular biology, disease biology, genomics, and cancer research were lauded, attracting researchers nationwide.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility at the Akkulam campus of Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre--Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) here.

He also dedicated the National Facility for Recombinant Cells & Sensors, describing it as a significant advancement in biotechnology research and development in the country, on Saturday.

 

Singh, who is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, inaugurated the annual National Science Day programme at the campus, according to an official statement.

Focus on Collaboration and Nuclear Medicine

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that as the Union government liberalised the nuclear medicine domain, national research and development institutes like BRIC-RGCB should explore interdisciplinary collaborations with the private sector.

"There is plenty of scope for collaborations in nuclear medicine research. BRIC-RGCB can partner with other institutes in the country, including private partners. We can integrate the private sector and other stakeholders as the nuclear medical mission has been opened to them as well," he said.

India's Biotechnology Policy

Singh noted that India is among the few countries to have introduced a dedicated biotechnology policy -- BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy -- reflecting the government's focus on making the economy bio-driven.

Referring to the announcement of the Biopharma SHAKTI Mission in the Union budget this year, he said that it indicated policymakers' recognition that future global economies would increasingly be driven by biotechnology.

He added that emerging areas such as green cycling, regeneration and the circular economy would become new determinants of national growth.

BRIC-RGCB's Achievements

Highlighting the strides made by BRIC-RGCB, the minister said its researchers have earned recognition in molecular biology, disease biology, genomics and cancer research, and that the institution has attracted researchers and students from across the country in areas including sequencing, bioinformatics and interdisciplinary collaborations.

On the occasion, Singh released the National Science Day book titled 'Quantum Physics: One Hundred Magical Years', authored by Prof VPN Nampoori of CUSAT, Kochi.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Director General, BRIC, who presided over the function, said the biotechnological ecosystem would be a game changer for the country's progress.

He said the BioE3 Policy 2024 reflected the government's strategic vision, encompassing six thematic sectors, including bio-manufacturing.

Lauding BRIC-RGCB's contributions, Gokhale said the government had launched the HPV vaccination drive based on data generated by the institution.

Dr Jyoti Logani, DBT Nodal Officer for BRIC-RGCB, said the centre has been contributing to national health initiatives for the past 35 years.

Dr T R Santhosh Kumar, Director (Additional Charge), BRIC-RGCB, said the National Facility for Recombinant Cells & Sensors houses around 600-700 types of stable cells covering several cancer targets, making it one of the leading global resource centres for such innovative tools, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Success of this launch is proof that Indian talent can have world class achievements'
'Success of this launch is proof that Indian talent can have world class achievements'
Weekly GK Quiz: Test your skills!
Weekly GK Quiz: Test your skills!
Quiz: Test your General Knowledge
Quiz: Test your General Knowledge
Modi Inaugurates Micron Semiconductor Plant in Sanand
Modi Inaugurates Micron Semiconductor Plant in Sanand
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?
GK Quiz: Who is the defence minister of India?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO