15,940 Indians Tried To Enter US Illegally In Oct-Nov

15,940 Indians Tried To Enter US Illegally In Oct-Nov

By Archis Mohan
January 03, 2024 08:28 IST
'Our missions do not have any reliable data on the number of Indians staying or working illegally in foreign countries,' the MEA says.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
 

Illegal migration from India to the US has increased in recent years.

Last month, French authorities grounded a chartered flight headed to Nicaragua, which originated in Dubai, with 303 Indian passengers. Some of them were suspected victims of human trafficking, while the rest might have planned to travel to Central America to attempt illegal entry into the US or Canada, officials told the news agency AFP.

According to a ministry of external affairs (MEA) reply to a question in Parliament last month, 'There have been reports about Indian nationals trying to enter the US illegally.'

The MEA mentioned that the quoted number has neither been authenticated nor communicated officially by US authorities. However, data published by US Customs and Border Protection on its Web site indicates that the number of illegal Indian immigrants encountered by US authorities in 2023 was 96,917.

In another reply, the MEA stated that most foreign countries do not provide information on illegal stays unless the individuals are under orders of deportation, and travel document or nationality verification is required.

'As such, our missions and posts do not have any reliable data on the number of Indians staying or working illegally in foreign countries,' it added.

The ministry shares details of illegal agents on the eMigrate portal.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Archis Mohan
