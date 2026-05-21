10 Things That Originated In India

At a May 19 media briefing in Oslo, a Norwegian reporter asked Indian diplomat Sibi George why the world should trust India. George explained what India has given the world.

Do you know some of the thoughts, ideas, disciplines and items India has given the world?

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1. Shunya

India transformed the world of mathematics through the creation of shunya or the zero. In the 7th century, brilliant scholar Brahmagupta gave this revolutionary principle a clear mathematical framework, paving the way for modern calculation.

India has been the source of plenty of advancements in mathematics and algebra, from the 6th century BC or earlier.

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2. Yoga

Born in ancient India over 5,000 years ago, yoga is a path to inner balance and wellbeing. The sage Patanjali shaped its teachings via his famous Eight Limbs or an eight-fold path that includes mindfulness, breathing, movement and meditation.

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3. Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism

India gave rise to some of the world's oldest spiritual traditions. Though each is distinct as a faith, they are united by ideas like destiny, moral duty, rebirth and the pursuit of enlightenment.

Hinduism, considered more a philosophy than a religion, without a one-for-all doctrine or authority, arose, some believe around 8,000 BCE

Lord Mahavira strengthened Jain philosophy in the 5th or 6th century, while Gautama Buddha at around the same time inspired millions with teachings of peace, wisdom, compassion.

The spiritual lessons of Guru Nanak became the backbone of Sikhism

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4. Non-Violence

Mahatma Gandhi and India's freedom struggle introduced the world to the power of peaceful protest. Inspired by the age-old principle of non-harm, Gandhi transformed passive resistance into Satyagraha, a movement that challenged colonial oppression through unity, courage and non-violent action.

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5. Astronomy

Aryabhata and other pioneering scholars like Varahamihira and Brahmagupta were some of the first astronomers in the world to flesh out this science.

Astronomy as a discipline grew parallelly in India even as it flourished in Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece, China independently. Aryabhata's celebrated texts, Aryabhatiya and Arya Siddhanta, laid the foundation for future astronomical calculations and inspired generations of thinkers.

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6. Medicine

A few modern practices of medicine are rooted in India's early study of the medical science. Sushruta in his text Sushruta Samhita outlined 300 procedures that were the basis for the earliest-known plastic surgery.

Charaka was an ayurvedic physician who detailed diseases like TB, heart disease and diabetes.

Elements of natural and holistic care originated in India too.

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7. The Tastiest Dishes Through Time

From soft Idlis, Masor Tenga (fish curry), Dhokla, Panakam (summer drink) to gratifying Khichdi and Pongal, India's traditional cuisine carries centuries of history in every bite.

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8. Land of Spices

The magic of Indian spices -- like turmeric, black pepper, cardamom, tamarind, ginger, sesame -- has fascinated the world for centuries for the way they enhance ordinary dishes.

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9. Ancient Games

Chatrang or India's version of chess, inspired modern chess. A Kannauj king sent the game to the Persian court and they developed the game further.

And parcheesi, called pachisi came from India and is deeply-connected to stories from the Mahabharata.

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10. Words India Lent To English

Many everyday English expressions are from Indian languages. Think: Avatar, bungalow, jungle, khaki, cheetah, shampoo and hundreds more.