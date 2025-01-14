'Why Would Govt Be Scared Of Cartoonists?'

'Journalists must ask the Mumbai police why are they sending notices via X to cartoonists.'

'The Mumbai police must come clean. Who is giving them such orders?'

Two cartoonists got a notice from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stating that their cartoons were found objectionable by the Mumbai police.

Although the Mumbai police did not confront the cartoonist, ‘X’ platform did notify cartoonists Manjul and Satish Acharya of the same via e-mail.

Manjul posted (external link) the complaint on his X account in a satirical way by stating, 'Mumbai police is left with this work only.'

This is not the first time Manjul has been targeted by a law enforcement agency.

Four years ago too he got a message from Twitter (now X_ that his account would be suspended for objectionable cartoons.

"Everybody knows that you cannot write against the government. This is the truth of newsrooms in India and my experience as a cartoonist and journalist," Manjul tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com.

What did X say in its notice to you?

I am not sure about the date but I think it was January 3 when I saw the mail from X's social media legal department. If you recall the last time when you did an interview with me, that notice was very vague.

How different is this notice from the previous one?

Last time I was pointed out that the law enforcement agencies (had a problem with my cartoons). Law enforcement agency is a very wide definition and any government agency can be a part of it. This time, it was specific stating it (the objection) was from the Mumbai police.

What did you do then?

I did two things. I posted the notice on X. I wrote to them to share the details so that I can prepare my legal defence. I haven't received any details from them till now.

I think X is a big organisation and probably they will take time to respond. But now, when I look back at the cartoon, I find it very difficult to understand what is there in the cartoon which violates Indian laws.

What happened to the first notice? Was any action taken against you?

That was the first time I received a notice and I was not aware social media platforms send these kinds of e-mails to its users.

In my life as a cartoonist I never feared such kind of interference. If an editor interfered in my work then I habitually moved on from that media organisation. When I draw it is a very thoughtful process and then someone comes and interferes, I do not like it and that too government interference.

Is it very upsetting as a cartoonist?

I got upset and very angry at that time. This time I am again upset but not as upset as the first time.

What this regime has done is they have normalised suppression. If you go to a newsroom nobody would say it but everybody knows that you cannot write against the government. This is the truth of newsrooms in India and my experience as a cartoonist and journalist.

After Aseem Trivedi we felt cartoonists will not be touched as people's anger had then spilled onto the roads when he was arrested. There is complete silence now when cartoonists are being targeted by this government.

What happened in Aseem Trivedi's case was that the media brought the case to the limelight.

In my case, I tweeted on January 3 the notice and cartoon on what the Mumbai police was doing to me. Around January 4 or 5 I came to know through friends that Satish Acharya also got similar mails from Twitter. He too then posted it.

The public should know what this regime is all about. What has the Mumbai police to do with cartoons?

Why are they so sensitive? What goes on in their mind?

Only a darpok government will be scared of cartoonists. And this question must be asked to the Mumbai police.

Did the Mumbai police approach you?

This is the way of doing things (by this government). They will never come in front and say we do not want this to be done.

The journalist fraternity must ask the Mumbai police why are they sending notices via X to cartoonists. The Mumbai police must come clean on this issue. Who is giving them such orders?

Did you ask X who in the Mumbai police told them to send you that notice?

I asked them details like FIR (First Information Report) against me for my cartoons. The Mumbai police cannot suo motu ask social media platforms to pull down cartoons. There must be some FIR or complaint. There must have been some instructions from somewhere and why are they following those instructions.

If you look at cartoonist Aseem Trivedi's case it was very different. He did a couple of cartoons which were thought objectionable to politicians but a person lodged a complaint against Aseem stating he made cartoons which depicted the national emblem symbol wrongly.

The police registered the complaint and sent a notice to Aseem. He never appeared in front of the police. He was then given a non-bailable summons and later arrested. As soon as he was arrested the entire media covered it.

In my case nobody talks of such notices.

This regime has made suppression so normal that people think, 'yeh toh hota hi rehta hai (these things keep happening).'

What is the reason you take on the government?

When I started drawing cartoons in 1989 I thought I can change the world by making cartoons. Soon, I realised I won't be able to change the world. I can do things only till a certain limit.

The problem now is that limit is shrinking day by day. Nobody is challenging this shrinking of limit and I cannot change my habits at this age. I am too old to change now. We are creatures of habits and it is difficult to change.

There is an Urdu couplet Umr toh saari kati Ishq butta mein Momin, Aakhri waqt mein kya khaaq Musalmaan honge (Your life was spent worshiping idols Momin (name of the poet). Now in old age you can't be a Muslim).

I have spent my life in a certain way and I am not a politician to switch to different political parties. I only ensure that I do not break any law and be within the limits of decency. I never abuse anyone in my cartoons.