Kashmiri Pandits Are Not A Priority For BJP'

'The BJP only talks of Kashmiri Pandits when elections are held.'

IMAGE: A mini-towship of Kashmiri Pandits. Photographs: Kind courtesy Jahanzaib Sirwal

Jahanzaib Sirwal's political journey in Jammu and Kashmir politics reflects a deeper churn within India's shifting ideological landscape.

Once a committed Congress worker, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2024, drawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for inclusive development under the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

One year later, Sirwal finds himself disillusioned with what he describes as the BJP's indifference toward both minorities and its own promises on Kashmiri Pandits.

"Kashmiri Pandits are not a priority for the BJP," Sirwal tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, pointing to poor living conditions in camps, lack of employment support, and what he calls a deliberate political neglect of the displaced community.

Why do you say the BJP is doing nothing for the Kashmiri Pandit community?

If you visit the Jagti camp in Jammu and check the living condition of Kashmiri Pandits there, you will understand what I am saying.

Is that the only camp where the condition of Kashmiri Pandits is bad?

Besides the Jagti camp, there are other camps in Nagrota, Purkhoo, Muthi and Bura Nagar where the living condition of Kashmiri Pandits is in a bad state.

The building in which all the Kashmiri Pandits live has totally deteriorated. Their families have grown in size and they are living in cramped spaces.

Their buildings and flats need urgent repairs. There are host of other issues which Kashmiri Pandits face on a day to day basis that needs to be solved.

IMAGE: Broken windows in the building which houses Kashmiri Pandits.

What issues?

For instance, the monthly relief of Rs 13,000 has been capped for four persons for the last eight years. There is no monetary increment for the last 8 years for them.

This means only Rs 3,250 per month is provided to each Kashmiri Pandit as a relief package.

They are demanding one job per family or one ration card one job from the government as the unemployment rate among them has increased.

I talk of the Jagti camp in particular because it is only a few kilometres away from Raj Bhavan in Jammu city which Home Minister Amit Shah often visits.

He never visited the Kashmiri Pandits staying in camps. This shows Kashmiri Pandits are not a priority for the BJP.

When you quit the Congress and joined the BJP were you not aware of all this?

I joined the BJP with a clear vision. It was because of the prime minister's slogan, 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas'.

These words of PM Modi were good enough for any youngster like me to get attracted to such slogans.

Now I am inside the party and 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas' is a hollow slogan. The way things are going against minorities in India disproves the claims of 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'.

IMAGE: A view of rooms in a Kashmiri Pandit camp, here and below.

Instead of venting your anger in the media, why don't you put these views across in BJP fora?

I have discussed these issues many times in the party. But when you give importance to electoral and political interests, then national interest will be compromised.

The idea of a secular India is the real India. Our actions challenge the idea of India. You can always say yes it is serving the political interest and electoral interest of the party but not the national interest of the country.

You also spoke against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the 'I Love Muhammad' issue.

What happened in Uttar Pradesh is not a political issue for me, but a matter of faith for me.

To love Prophet Muhammad is the basic parameter of my religion Islam. This is the basic parameter of being a Muslim.

Now, if the UP government is registering FIRs against Muslims for his or her belief, what can be more worse than this in our country? I firmly believe a person who is not a good Muslim cannot be a good Indian.

If I am not mistaken that 'I love Muhammad' poster was placed near a mandir. The police said it was done to instigate Hindus during Navratri and disturb the peace.

Not at all true. Prophet Muhammad is respected by all religion members. His name can never be used for instigation.

The FIR says it was done to instigate.

The government has to say something to defend its move. And even if it was serious, things could have been handled differently.

Did you interact with Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir?

After Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir there were incidents of minorities getting killed.

Till now, the government has not been able to create an atmosphere which gives a sense of security to the Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmiri Pandit issue is not an economical or financial issue, but a human crisis problem.

Not visiting Kashmiri Pandit camps shows that the government is just not interested in their problems.

IMAGE: Buildings in a Kashmiri Pandit camp.

How many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to their homes in the Kashmir Valley?

I don't think many people went back. There are Kashmiri Pandit camps in Kashmir which were built during Dr Manmohan Singh's time, but they (the government) are not able to provide proper security.

You must have met Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. What do they say to you about their safety?

The ones I met, they don't feel safe (in Kashmir).

What do they tell you?

I have always said that the Kashmiri Pandits are undervalued campaigners of the BJP.

Despite supporting the BJP, they are always in such a bad state.

The BJP only talks of Kashmiri Pandits when elections are held.

