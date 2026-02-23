'AI-Assisted Surgery Will Be Reality Soon'

'Robotic surgery offers the best outcomes, with smaller incisions and faster recovery but at significantly higher costs.'

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), India's premier public medical institution, recently achieved a milestone.

In 2025 alone, the Department of Surgical Disciplines at AIIMS performed 10,000 surgeries under general anesthesia.

These included hepatobiliary, thoracic, colorectal, vascular, breast, endocrine and other general surgeries. These surgeries spanned open, laparoscopic and robotic procedures.

Dr Sunil Chumber, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS, reveals to Rediff Senior Contributor Shobha John, that the number of surgeries in 2024 was around 9,000.

Even as medical technologies gallop, he predicts a time with AI-assisted surgery will become a reality.

"If one were to compare the costs for gall bladder operations, robotic surgery would cost Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh; laparoscopy will be around Rs 50,000 and open surgery, Rs 20,000," informs Dr Chumber.

AIIMS Outpaces Safdarjung in Surgery Numbers

AIIMS was in the news recently for conducting 10,000 surgeries in 2025 under general anesthesia. How does this number compare to the other major government hospital close by, Safdarjung Hospital?

We found out that Safdarjung Hospital does about 2,500 surgeries a year. However, it does not maintain an annual census like AIIMS does.

In 2024, we did around 9,000 surgeries under general anesthesia and 17,000 under local anesthesia.

Gall Bladder Surgeries Top the List

Which surgery is the most common one in AIIMS and why?

Removal of the gall bladder for gallstones comprises the largest number of surgery cases.

It is a fairly common condition in north India due to the diet, which is rich in oil and fats.

The waiting list for this surgery at AIIMS is almost two years and we got over 3,000 such cases in 2025.

However, in south India, gall bladder stones are not common. There, peptic ulcers are common due to a diet rich in chillies.

Should a specialised hospital like AIIMS be doing this surgery which can be done in any hospital?

That is true, but don't forget that at AIIMS, the treatment is free and it has some of the best doctors in the country. That is why patients come from as far away as Bihar and Nepal

Acid Ingestion Cases Raise Alarm

AIIMS also gets many acid ingestion cases. Is this a common phenomenon in India as compared to other countries and why is it so?

Acid ingestion is a common method of suicide in India due to the easy availability of acid in the market despite government bans.

It is easily available in toilet cleaners and it is the younger lot that tries to ingest them due to various reasons -- exam stress, matrimonial discord, terminal illness, joblessness.

Unfortunately, acid ingestion has a high mortality rate as the oesophagus and the stomach get burnt.

Most patients die within the first few days of admission and even if they survive, they will have to undergo a series of operations and endoscopies for over a year.

We get 6 to 8 cases every month and they are very complex ones and require restructuring of the internal organs.

Robotic Surgery: The Future of Indian OTs

Surgeries now are of various types -- open, laparoscopic and robotic. What is the difference between them and which has the best outcome?

In open surgery, we make an incision and enter the peritoneal cavity which is a thin lubricating fluid surrounding organs such as the liver, stomach and intestines.

In laparoscopy, small holes are made in the body and ports are introduced to do the surgery. These came into vogue in 1993.

In robotic surgery, which has been prevalent for 10 years, surgeons use a computer-controlled console to operate robotic arms with high-definition, 3D vision and superior dexterity.

The best outcome is from robotic surgery as there are smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less pain and faster recovery times. With just 5mm to 8mm incisions, the surgeon can access any part of the body.

I foresee robotic surgery being used in all operation theatres in the country and despite its huge cost this will be the future of medical technology.

The High Cost of High-Tech Operations

What about the costs of various operation techniques?

If one were to compare the costs for gall bladder operations, robotic surgery would cost Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh; laparoscopy will be around Rs 50,000 and open surgery, Rs 20,000.

However, the recovery under open surgery would be five days; under laparoscopy, it would be an overnight stay in hospital and under robotic surgery, patients can go home by the next morning.

So, one has to factor in the stay in the hospital too.

As for the future, Artificial Intelligence-assisted surgery will definitely make a presence.

Already, companies with robots have the data of operations done and they will use it to further improve their machines. I hope we surgeons won’t become obsolete one day (laughs).

Do you remember any freak accident cases which came to you for surgery?

Yes, one case I remember is of an 80-year-old man who had fallen from a height which seemed rather peculiar to me.

It seemed he was travelling on a camel and fell from it and got a head injury. We operated on him successfully,

Endocrine Surgery: Precision Matters

Your specialisation is endocrine surgery. What does this entail?

The body has endocrine glands and all have various diseases associated with them.

My specialisation is thyroid and para-thyroid surgeries.

If done with expertise, these surgeries are very successful, but if they are botched up, a person can lose his voice.>

AI and the Next Surgical Revolution

You have also written many books. Do you get time to do so with such a busy schedule?

Yes, I find the time to write books for medical students as I wasn't happy with the medical books we had.

Earlier, they were from the UK and later from America and written by foreigners.

I took 10 years to write my first book and have written four so far. I am writing another one now.

Is surgical education in India sufficient? Are any improvements needed?

There is constant evaluation of medical education by the National Medical Commission and as new diseases are discovered, there should be constant evaluation.

