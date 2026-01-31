Why Our Military Leaders Must Be Diligent

The armed forces of India will be wise to remember that its public interface needs to be tempered with discretion, maturity and example, keeping in mind the nation's multi-cultural and multi-religious fabric which is its greatest strength but which can also become its biggest fault-line, asserts Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

Indian armed forces swear allegiance to the Constitution and not to any person, organisation, faith or ideology

The armed forces of India occupy a hallowed place in national consciousness.

They continue to be perceived as the last bastion of propriety, discipline and sacrifice in an otherwise disintegrating social, cultural, professional and religious ethos.

They also continue to enjoy the admiration and respect of the public at large due to their demonstrated valour, dedication and bravery in the face of adversity.

The armed forces are also the finest example of social, cultural and religious harmony which embodies 'unity in diversity.'

It is because of the value that the Constitution attaches to this diversity that the Indian armed forces swear allegiance to the Constitution and not to any person, organisation, faith or ideology.

Secular and Inclusive Values

This is a serious responsibility that must be borne with great maturity and balance.

In a world that is increasingly being divided into sharply contrasting religious and ideological positions, the Indian armed forces must not just act but also be seen to act in the interest of an inclusive and secular ethos.

Any action by the armed forces leadership or personnel that diverts from this 'straight and narrow' path does not bode well for the future.

More so because the armed forces, in recent decades have been brought out of the barracks and interact frequently with the public at large, whether for security operations, humanitarian missions or for combined civil-military effort.

Allegiance to the Constitution

The article under reference (wire.in; January 27, 2026, Why Uniformed Army Personnel at Baba Bageshwar Event Have Alarmed Veterans [external link]) relates to army personnel of a particular Indian Army unit in Kota, Rajasthan, attending a religious gathering presided over by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a self-styled godman.

A significant number of army personnel were present to pay obeisance and offerings to the godman and listen to his sermon.

It was also 'reported' that the unit's commanding officer felicitated Shastri in public and posted a video clip of the event.

This indicates that the event attended by uniformed army personnel in significant numbers had official sanction at some level.

Religious Practices Personal

The army spokesperson at Delhi denied that the function was 'officially organised' by the army.

Interestingly, the spokesperson did not differentiate between an entire unit visiting the godman in uniform and an individual doing so.

This is a weak argument and reflects a poor understanding of the armed forces ethos of deliberately downplaying religious affiliations in public.

It also tends to deflect an important question that must be asked and answered.

What really is the matter and should what happened at Kota be considered normal, for now and the future?

Uniform and Public Conduct

First, the armed forces encourage their members to keep religious practices and affiliations strictly personal.

This is the only way if the armed forces are to operate cohesively, given their diverse composition.

The Indian Navy, for certain, actively discourages any public display of religious faith in naval ships and establishments. I suspect the Indian Air Force follows a similar practice.

The Indian Army is somewhat different in this respect as it has its own places of worship within its own establishments, normally in the form of a Sarv Dharm Sthal, incorporating places of worship for all major faiths.

Leadership Responsibility

Second, as per the army spokesperson, visiting religious places in uniform is not proscribed.

This needs clarification from the army leadership to their own rank and file.

Should there be a difference in wearing uniform to a Sarv Dharm Sthal within army establishments and visiting a public place of religious worship?

Should there be public felicitations of religious personalities by senior officers of the army?

Such guidance is absolutely necessary if individual tendencies to deviate form the established ethos is to be kept in check.

I have seen several advisories issued by the navy at different levels to dissuade its personnel from visiting public religious places in uniform.

Civil-Military Interaction

IMAGE: Soldiers at Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's sermon. Photograph: Kind courtesy bageshwar_dham_ki_chran_sevika/Instagram.com

Third, we need to recall the 'law of replication.'

People often replicate behaviour, habits and actions of leaders or influential figures.'

There is a need for military leaders to be scrupulously diligent in ensuring that their own behaviour is appropriate as it may be taken as an unspoken sanction for lower formations and subordinates to behave similarly.

There is some dilemma on account of this which must be acknowledged.

Fourth, often ministers and senior functionaries tour military stations and visits to religious places in the near vicinity are planned as part of their itinerary.

It is during such visits that we sometimes see public images of senior military officers in uniform accompanying these functionaries and participating in associated rituals or sporting religious symbols on their person.

To my mind, this is just a matter of poor planning.

All it requires is for the planners to afford the entourage a 15-minute break to change into appropriate clothing to visit a public religious place.

Sarv Dharm Concept

Fifth, there is no need for unnecessary publicity.

Are we going to a religious place to pursue our personal beliefs and seek solace or are we doing it to show the world that we a 'believers' of a certain description?

I don't find a good reason to Instagram a religious visit by anyone to a place of worship unless it is to satisfy misplaced egos, blatantly advertise religious leanings to a certain audience or to curry favour from superiors who may appreciate such antics.

In my experience, no senior military leader who understands the Indian military ethos would be impressed by this kind of indiscretion.

Discipline and Discretion

One ceremony that is clearly religious is the chanting of religious verses by priests at President's Colour presentation ceremonies, but that done is by priests of all major religions of India and exemplifies the 'Sarv Dharm' concept.

However, there are often areas that may seem to be in the 'grey zone.'

These are more like socio-cultural practices with origins in rituals but they create dilemmas on where to draw the line.

For example, we break a coconut, recite religious hymns and paint a swastika on a ship's hull during the launching ceremony; we light lamps at the beginning of a cultural function; do a small ceremony for auspiciousness at the end of a ship's refit; military leaders are sometimes honoured by civilian hosts by draping a shawl over the uniform and so on.

Customary, benign practices that are harmless could be acceptable.

The armed forces of India will be wise to remember that its public interface needs to be tempered with discretion, maturity and example, keeping in mind the nation's multi-cultural and multi-religious fabric which is its greatest strength but which can also become its biggest fault-line.

Key Points

The armed forces are respected for discipline, sacrifice, and unity in diversity.

Allegiance is to the Constitution, not to any religion, individual, or ideology.

Religious beliefs are meant to remain personal to preserve cohesion in a diverse force.

Public religious displays in uniform raise ethical and institutional concerns.

Leadership conduct sets precedent, making discretion and maturity essential.

