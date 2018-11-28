Guess what Varun Dhawan's dream was?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan said there was a time when he was leaning towards gritty cinema and would have done anything to get launched by Anurag Kashyap.

The actor was speaking at the Dha-One session, moderated by writer Rumi Jaffery, with his father, film-maker David Dhawan, at the International Film Festival of India in Panaji.

His Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan and IFFI Indian Panorama Chairperson Rahul Rawail were a part of the audience.

"I had loved Black Friday, Sriram's films... I was leaning there. I would have probably given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap," Varun said.

To this, David quipped, "Thank God".

Varun said when he told David that he was doing Badlapur, his dad received the news negatively.

David said, "I saw he had grown a beard for the character, he didn't laugh, didn't talk for 20 days. I asked my wife when he would shave. I didn't know what he was doing, but thought, 'Chalo, achhi hi banegi'."

"I saw the film and I loved it. I said, 'It's a revenge story, it's a Hindustani film'."

Varun revealed he visited a psychiatrist for a couple of sessions after working on the emotionally disturbing Badlapur.

"There's nothing wrong about speaking your mind," the actor added. "They didn't say, 'There's something... don't get scared'. The doctor said, 'If you stay in an intense environment for a long time, it happens'."

IMAGE: David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun shared his childhood dream where he wanted to own a television channel and host a stand-up comedy show.

"I was obsessed with Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy, Govinda and Mehmood, people who did improv comedy. I used to think these people are so talented. I tried to find such characters in real life too."

"There was always a person in the group who would be the 'jaan' of the group, and he did the comedy. I wanted to be that person," he said.

The actor, whose last release was the sleeper hit Sui Dhaga, said he also tried doing a day job at CitiBank.

Later, he auditioned for Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat, and his father got upset after he learnt about it.

David recalled saying, "I said, 'You are mad or what, doing this Dhobi Ghat?' I told his mother that if he wants to do films, he should do it properly. He can't start a career with this kind of film."

David was relieved when Karan Johar told him that Varun would star in Student Of The Year.

"When Karan said he was directing the film, I said (to Varun), 'Now you just put your feet on his shoulders and jump'," he said.

Varun said he was not scared about his debut as he thought if it went south, "bill to Karan Johar pe phatega" ("failure will be on Karan's head)."

He admitted being stressed while shooting for his father's Main Tera Hero.

"Working with papa was the toughest," Varun said. "I used to be bullied. He treated me very badly on the sets. I even cried on day two in my van."

"My brother (Director Rohit Dhawan) came and laughed at me. He said, 'Papa has worked with tough actors like Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Don't think he'll treat you any different'."

After the 'bright and happy' Main Tera Hero, Varun said working in the dark thriller Badlapur was a major shift for him.

"When I left the sets of Main Tera Hero, directors asked me to take it easy. Sriram asked me to calm down as I had really overdone the film's death scene at the hospital," he said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The actor, whose will be seen next in Kalank, said every film is a 'make or break' opportunity for him.

"I want to do all kinds of cinema. I always function in extremes -- either happy or sad. So as I have done mostly happy films recently, I would want to do one in the other space," he said, looking at Sriram Raghavan in the audience.

Varun added that he wore spectacles to the Goa event to inspire the director to imagine a character for him once again, probably, a negative one.

When asked which actor he wants to emulate, he replied, "I want to be Varun Dhawan."