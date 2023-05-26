The Little Mermaid Review: Amazing Movie!

The Little Mermaid is a very good movie, recommends 8-year-old Audrey Fernandes.

I have watched the original The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea, The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning and The Little Mermaid: The Complete Series.

Having also watched the Korean show based on mermaids, The Legend of the Blue Sea, I simply had to watch the latest The Little Mermaid movie.

I was very excited to watch this new film in a theatre as I had seen all the previous films on television.

Also, the earlier films and series were animated while this was a live action movie, where there are human characters.

Let me start off by saying it's an amazing movie.

The story was a love story between a mermaid named Princess Ariel (Halle Bailey) and a human being Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

They were really good together.

I liked the songs sung by Halle Bailey.

Prince Eric is very handsome and a loving character. He is really good to Princess Ariel and everyone around him.

I had the most fun watching the characters Sebastain (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay) and Scuttle (Awkwafina).

But Daveed Diggs, who plays Sebastian, takes the cake. His jokes and songs were the best!

The villain Ursula (played Melissa McCarthy) is the aunt of the mermaid. She really scared me.

She wanted to rob Princess Ariel's voice.

She was very bad, but at the same time, very good as an actor.

Javier Bardem plays King Triton, Princess Ariel's father. He did not want her to go on land, but in the end, he agrees to his daughter's happiness.

He is a good father.

I really liked him; he was a protective father.

The special effects, especially the storm and the water fury, looked fabulous.

It's a very good movie which I would like to watch again.

The Little Mermaid Review Rediff Rating: