Plan A Plan B Review: Boring And Predictable

Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh's rom-com is blah, complains Namrata Thakker.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the Netflix original film Plan A Plan B, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh, is not only boring but hardly manages to keep you glued to the screen.

Neither the storyline nor the music makes the movie viewing experience enjoyable.

The film is based on the age-old concept of opposites attract.

Tamannaah plays Nirali, who is a matchmaker despite the fact that she despises her personal life and finds it hard to get over her boyfriend.

Riteish plays a divorce lawyer, who is uptight, meets girls on Tinder and doesn't seem to value relationships.

Turns out, he's actually a coward, who isn't ready to divorce his wife and move on in life.

Nirali (Tamannaah) and Kosty (Riteish) cross each other's path when the former moves into the same workspace as the latter.

Their first meeting isn't pleasant and of course, the two end up being at loggerheads until Cupid strikes.

So cliched, right?

Nirali warms up to Kosty when she finds out he's a romantic at heart and Kosty changes his attitude when he learns about Nirali's boyfriend and how he died.

How the film pans out is very predictable.

The concept has been explored a zillion times before and the makers haven't put any effort into making the story interesting.

It's good to see Riteish on screen after a long time. Though he has tasted success in the comedy genre, this time even his act fails to save the film.

But that's not on him so much as the writers, for coming up with a poorly written character.

None of the jokes are witty and the comic element is just blah.

Tamannaah is pretty to look at and does her best to portray her character. But the writing fails her too.

What doesn't work for the film is Tamannaah and Riteish's chemistry. There's hardly any spark between the two.

The film also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, but neither add any value.

Thankfully, the runtime is a little over 90 minutes and that's definitely the best part about this movie.

It's best to stay away from Plan A Plan B because you aren't going to miss anything special.

Plan A Plan B streams on Netflix.

Plan A Plan B Rediff Review Rating: