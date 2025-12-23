'I've seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Ahaan Panday turns 28 today.

His co-star from Saiyaara Aneet Padda wishes him with a sweet note, she writes, 'I've seen the future. I've seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can't help it. I've seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'I've seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I've seen you be so selfless. I've seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask "Ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?" every video call.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'I've seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son's kindness, his soul -- at the man she raised. I've seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I've seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2 pm sharp.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

'You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It's all set to come true.'

'Happy Birthday Ahaana, I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Ahaan commented on the post, 'No words do justice to what I felt after reading this.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff