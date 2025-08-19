HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Vidya's Dance Is Extra Special

REDIFF MOVIES
August 19, 2025 10:59 IST

Bollywood flashbacked 20 years ago when Parineeta released and its makers got together to celebrate the big event.

Parineeta was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and starred Vidya Balan in her debut role, along with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza and Raima Sen.

While the male stars stayed away, the women had their fun and even did the dhunuchi naach.

Vidya Balan looks just as youthful as she did 20 years ago.

 

Dia Mirza has been a big part of Vidhu Vinod Films, making cameos in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju.

 

Shreya Ghoshal.

 

The teen deviyaan smile for the camera.

 

Rekha was 51 when she grooved to Kaisi Paheli Zindagani in Parineeta, and looked as striking as ever.

 

Vidya does the Dhunuchi Naach with Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

In the film, it was Sanjay Dutt who had performed the dance.

 

Aishwarya Sushmita.

 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Shreya Ghoshal, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, lyricist Swanand Kirkire and Composer Shantanu Moitra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
