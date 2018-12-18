Why SRK's name comes after Katrina's, Anushka's in Zero

December 18, 2018 21:35 IST

Subhash K Jha reveals the backstory.

The credit titles of Aanand L Rai's much-awaited Zero will show Shah Rukh Khan's as third in the cast and crew credit titles at the beginning of the film.

The names of the two heroines -- Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma -- will be flashed before Shah Rukh Khan's.

This is in keeping with Shah Rukh's 'Ladies First' policy adapted on International Women's Day when he decided to let the leading ladies appear ahead of him in the credit titles.

He has stuck to his guns, never mind if there are two leading ladies in Zero.

Says Zero Director Aanand L Rai, "It doesn't matter if it's 1 or 2 or 5 heroines. When Khansaab says 'Ladies First' he means for a lifetime, and not just for a brief fashionable moment in time."

"He is one of the truly liberated men in our country."

