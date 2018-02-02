Shah Rukh Khan takes Anushka, Katrina for a ride!

February 02, 2018 17:09 IST

A sneak peek from the sets of Aanand L Rai's Zero.

Bollywood's biggest names -- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma -- have started shooting their new film together.

Ironically titled Zero, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

SRK, Kat and Rai shared a cute picture on Instagram, and we bring it to you.

Katrina captioned it: 'The best chauffeur limousine u can order. back together again with @iamsrk and @anushkasharma courtesy the incredible @aanandlrai.'



Shah Rukh had a sweet message too: 'Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero.'

Rai posted, 'Happiness is what makes people pretty, happy people are beautiful.'

Zero will see Shah Rukh play a dwarf.

In an earlier interview with Rediff.com, Rai had the best words reserved for his hero: "When you meet Shah Rukh, you will not find a superstar. He reminds me of that Dilli ka ladka. He hasn't changed. He's kept it alive in himself, even after so many years and so much success. That's something to learn from.

"He's very charming, intelligent and well read. Adventurous. Fearless. I feel energised when I sit with him. If he doesn't get scared (playing a dwarf in their next film), how can I? There are so many things at stake for him. But when you see him, you see a confident, fearless man walking."

We're definitely looking forward to Zero.