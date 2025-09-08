Why Anushka Signed Up For Ghaati

'She only chooses roles that push her as an actor, and this was one of them.'

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty in Ghaati.

Anushka Shetty has been getting raves for her new film Ghaati, with our review stating that she is 'perfect for this kind of demanding action roles'.

"Some of the action sequences were physically demanding and shot in tough terrain and mountains, but she gave them everything," Director Krish Jagarlamudi tells Subhash K Jha.

Ghaati is a treat for Anushka Shetty fans as she hardly does any films these days. How did you convince her?

Honestly, I didn't have to convince Anushka.

The story did. And her character in the movie, Sheelavathi.

She connected instantly to the soul of Ghaati and her character Sheelavathi's journey as a victim, criminal and then a legend.

She only chooses roles that push her as an actor, and this was one of them.

Working with her again after Vedam was a joy as she brings grace and power to the screen, and at the same time, she's a great human.

IMAGE: Krish Jagarlamudi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krish Jagarlamudi/Instagram

Ghaati is important to your career as you haven't gone into this genre before. What made this project interesting for you?

Ghaati gave me a chance to enter a world I've never attempted before.

It's raw, rooted and emotional.

The setting of the Eastern Ghats on the Andhra-Odisha border, and the Ghatis that line in those Ghats, and their inner rebellion against suppression... .it all felt like a story that had to be told on a big canvas.

For me, it was not just a genre shift, but also a new way of exploring human emotion and survival. That challenge was very exciting.

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty in Ghaati.

What is the USP of Ghaati?

The biggest USP is the rooted emotion as well as Anushka's high octane action-oriented performance.

How difficult was it for Anushka to do the stunt sequences?

Some of the action sequences were physically demanding and shot in tough terrain and mountains. But she gave them everything.

We made sure safety was top priority, but what impressed me was her commitment. She never looked at it as stunts, she lived through those moments as her character Sheelavathi.

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty in Ghaati.

Where do you place Ghaati in your repertoire?

Very high. It’s an emotional story told in a larger-than-life way. It combines my love for raw human drama with a strong action and musical canvas.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff