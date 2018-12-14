What's Shilpa doing with Eva Longoria?

December 14, 2018 13:50 IST

Shabana Azmi joins in too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty met up with Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala in Dubai on December 13.

The charity also featured celebrities like Shabana Azmi and New Age guru Dr Deepak Chopra in attendance, and Shilpa came away loving the experience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

She posted Instapix with a thank-you note to Eva and Maria Bravo, founder of the Global Gift Foundation: 'Thank you @evalongoria @mariarbravo for making me a part of this beautiful evening. Was a wreck by the end of it, with those heart wrenching stories and the work fabulous work you guys do. @deepakchopra you are a beacon of positivity and a reality check (my fan girl moment), @sachajafri you are such a special pure soul and love you. @azmishabana18 for your indomitable spirit'.

Shabana explains the above picture with her tweet: 'Wow! Sacha Jafri painting auctioned for USD 350,000 at Global Gift Gala Dubai. Shilpa Shetty, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, Me and Maria Bravo sign the painting and put our handprints on it'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Twitter

And here's a better look at the painting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa with Iraqi-American make-up artist Huda Kattan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Twitter

Shabana Azmi with Shilpa and Dr Deepak Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Like Shilpa's look at the event? Tell us in the message board below.