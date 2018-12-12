What's Freida Pinto doing in India?

December 12, 2018 15:23 IST

And more importantly who's keeping her company?

Freida Pinto, who was seen in Tabrez Noorani's critically acclaimed film Love Sonia and Andy Serkis's Mowgli, is currently in India with her photographer boyfriend Cory Tran.

F&C have been travelling a lot in North India, exploring places like Delhi and Agra.

Freida has been constantly updating her Instagram account with amazing pictures from her travels clicked by her beau, of course.

Take a look!

We love how Freida is rocking her desi avatar!

Can you believe this Indian export to Hollywood is only 34?

Freida and Cory do look cute together.

Are we hearing wedding bells already?

Two beauties in one frame.

Sharing this picture on her Insta feed, The Slumdog Millionaire star wrote, 'Taj Mahal or as Rabindranath Tagore so rightly called it, 'a teardrop on the cheek of time'.'

'It is impossible to not feel overwhelmed with awe and wonder as you step into the presence of this magnificent shrine of love. As we walked through the mausoleum at sunrise, the wind tunnel that was created within the main dome was almost hauntingly poetic. Your heart skips many beats. Call it love, call it ambition, call it pride...This King worshipped his Queen. Shah Jahan Mumtaz'.

Here's Freida at India Gate.

She captioned the photo, 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Aankhon Mein Bhar Lo Paani, Jo Shaeed Hue Hai Unki, Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani'. People of my country/allow those tears to fill up your eyes/for those who have been martyred/ let us remember their sacrifice'.