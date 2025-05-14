What Rakhee Is Doing These Days

'I am not playing someone's mother or grandmother just because a big director is offering a role.'

'Believe me, I have many got such offers but they don't persuade me.'

IMAGE: Rakhee in Aamar Boss.

Rakhee's latest Bengali film Aamar Boss released to rave reviews earlier this month, and the senior actor seems thrilled about working in the film.

It marks her return to Bengali cinema after six years, and she tells Subhash K Jha, "I am not in a hurry to get back to doing a film. It has to be something worth my while."

Your first Bengali film in a long time is a work of joy and beauty.

You know, when the directors (Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy) offered me the film, I wasn't sure.

My last Bengali film is yet to be released. I don't know what happened to it.

But then I saw Shiboprosad and Nandita's film.

You mean their blockbuster Raktabeej?

No, not that. Their earlier film Haami is about a child's upbringing.

I was immediately excited about working with them.

IMAGE: Rakhee with Shiboprosad Mukherjee in Aamar Boss.

Their past work apart, they have conceived a role for you in Aamar Boss which not many actresses your age are given?

I agree. It is very difficult to get a central role, and that too one with so many layers.

I am glad the film was made smoothly and released.

I am even more happy that the film is being appreciated not only in Kolkata but other metropolitan cities as well.

What is the point in doing a film that doesn't get released properly?

We are happy to have you back on screen.

Don't raise your hopes too high. I am not in a hurry to get back to doing a film. It has to be something worth my while.

I am not playing someone’s mother or grandmother just because a big director is offering a role.

Believe me, I have many got such offers but they don't persuade me.

I would rather be at home.

IMAGE: Rakhee with grandson Samay, son-in-law Govind Sandhu and Gulzar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Gulzar/Instagram

Your grandson is the apple of your eye.

Samay is a very important part of my existence. He is only 15 but taller than all of in the family, taller even than his father Govind.

I have introduced him to books and Nature.

He is a very mature boy.

Coming back to your film, what was it like to shoot with Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy?

They made me feel so much at home. They looked after me like their own.

Kolkata is always a pleasure to shoot in.

IMAGE: Rakhee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in Aamar Boss.

Your video devouring gol gappas on the street of Kolkata have gone viral.

That is part of the film.

We were shooting on the street with a gol gappa vendor by a secret camera.

Nobody knew it was a film shooting.

Didn't the gol gappa vendor recognise you?

No.

Which part of the galaxy does be belong to?

Oh, stop it! He was a young man. Probably a fan of Alia Bhatt.

His gol gappa was good, shooting chalta raha, main khati gayee

It had no detrimental affect on my stomach. I enjoyed myself.

Which was more enjoyable, the gol gappa or the shooting?

That is a trick question. But seriously, I was overwhelmed.

We visited a movie theatre where Aamar Boss was being screened.

The lights were turned on mid-screening. There were many elderly citizens in the audience. They were very moved.

They must have swooned on seeing their screen queen in person?

I have never thought of myself as someone special.

When I started, I just wanted to be a competent actress. I hope I am that.