What did Janhvi think of Sara's Kedarnath?

December 06, 2018 13:54 IST

Look who all turned up for a special screening of Kedarnath on Wednesday night?

Unusually for a debutant, Sara Ali Khan's first and second movies release in the same month: Kedarnath on December 7 and Simmba three Fridays later.

Co-Producer Pragya Yadav with her husband, Kedarnath Director Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor arrived with younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Sections of the media have tried to portray Janhvi and Sara as rivals, a comparision both classy girls giggle about.

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan with Janhvi and Khushi.

Ananya Pandey, whose Student Of The Year 2 releases next year.

Ishaan Khatter with mum Neelima Azim.

Yami Gautam.

Nora Fatehi.

Watch out for Abhimanyu Dasani in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota!

Radhika Madan, who also stars in in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Zayed Khan, Sussanne Roshan and designer Sandeep Khosla.

Renu Namboodiri with husband Madhur Bhandarkar.

Maheep Kapoor and Anu Dewan.

Sunny Singh.

Kiran Rao.

Elnaaz Norouzi, who we will see in Sacred Games 2.

Sunny Kaushal who made such a big impression in Gold that Shabana Azmi asked his mother after a screening what she fed her sons. Sunny's big brother is Vicky Kaushal.

Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.

Shweta Pandit with husband Ivano Fucci.

Kunal Roy Kapoor.

Dino Morea.

Suniel Shetty with a friend.

Karthik Aaryan.

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella Demetriades.

Sohail Khan.

Javed Akhtar.

Abhinay Deo.

Atul Kasbekar.

Dinesh Vijan.

Nilima Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Ekta Kapoor and producer husband Ajay Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar