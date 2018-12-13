Watch: Katrina performs Husn Parcham LIVE!

December 13, 2018 14:34 IST

Katrina Kaif takes on the media, and how!

Katrina Kaif gave the media a live taste of her talent when she performed briefly at the music launch of Zero, her new song from the film, Husn Parcham.

Soorting her curly hair from Zero, Katrina danced as an army of background dancers elevated the show up a notch.

The song, she told the audience later, was her introduction sequence in the film.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings you all the action videos from the event:

Katrina has a good laugh on stage.

"Husn Parcham was a super, super fun song. It's all about having fun, and celebrating being a woman, celebrating beauty and yourself," says Katrina.

Having fun on stage.

"Babita Kumari will go and say what she wants, but I'm quite polite and diplomatic. I'll avoid confrontation but she would look for one," Katrina says, discussing how different she is from her character in the film, who is also a superstar actress.

"Jis film mein Katrina Kaif ho, agar us film mein energy nahin hogi, toh kahaan hogi? (If a film starring Katrina Kaif doesn't have energy, then which film will have it?)", Aanand Rai asks as the crowds cheer loudly.

It's his "sizzling debut", Aanand adds.

Director Aanand L Rai, Composers Ajay-Atul, Lyricist Irshad Kamil, Choreographer Bosco Martis and T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar join Katrina on stage.

Katrina gets a googly question from the media and answers it wittily.

And that's how stunning she looks in the song.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar