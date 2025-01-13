HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tiku Talsania 'Doing Much Better'

Source: ANI
January 13, 2025 10:17 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiku Talsania/Instagram

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a brain stroke.

Daughter Shikha Talsania has shared an update on his condition and assured that he is recuperating well.

'Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us, but we are happy to share that Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well,' Shikha posted on Instagram Stories.

'We are grateful to the doctors and staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything they have done, and to his fans for all the love that has come our way in abundance,' she added.

 

The night before he suffered a stroke, Tiku attended a film screening in Mumbai, where he was spotted greeting actor Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai earlier told ANI that Tiku is under observation.

'I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery,' Rashami said.

Tiku Talsania is best known for comic roles in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama Dhamaal among many others.

Source: ANI
