Rediff.com  » Movies » The Special December Quiz

The Special December Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 07, 2023 09:44 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

In this December-born special quiz, all you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Vijay
B. Tezaab
C. Parinda
  C. Parinda
 
A. Bodyguard
B. Ek Tha Tiger
C. Main Aurr Mrs Khanna
  A. Bodyguard
 
A. Special 26
B. Gadar 2
C. Action Replayy
  B. Gadar 2
 
A. Honeymoon Travels PVT LTD
B. Praan Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye
C. Lage Raho Munna Bhai
  A. Honeymoon Travels PVT LTD
 
A. Karam
B. Dhoom
C. Aetbaar
  B. Dhoom
 
A. Duniya
B. Mashaal
C. Vidhaata
  A. Duniya
 
A. Luck By Chance
B. Life in a... Metro
C. Wake Up Sid
  C. Wake Up Sid
 
A. Chaalbaaz
B. Bhrashtachar
C. Neither
  A. Chaalbaaz
 
A. Dulhe Raja
B. Deewana Mastana
C. Coolie No 1
  A. Dulhe Raja
 
A. Ferrari Ki Sawaari
B. Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi
C. Happy New Year
  C. Happy New Year
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'

'There was no doubt Vicky will deliver'

10 Biggest Bollywood Openings Of 2023

10 Biggest Bollywood Openings Of 2023

