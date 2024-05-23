News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Bollywood Quiz Challenge

The Bollywood Quiz Challenge

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 23, 2024 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Too hot to bear?

Take a chill pill with our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Tashan
B. Bodyguard
C. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
 
 
A. Prince
B. Mission Istaanbul
C. Kisna
 
 
A. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
B. Zor
C. Biwi No 1
 
 
A. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
B. Suryavanshi
C. Dil Tera Aashiq
 
 
A. Jawan
B. Secret Superstar
C. Zwigato
 
 
A. Suhaag
B. Khud-Daar
C. Deewaar
 
 
A. Gopi Kishen
B. Krishna
C. Judwaa
 
 
A. Bunty Aur Babli 2
B. Gehraiyaan
C. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
 
 
A. Dil
B. Parinda
C. Prahaar
 
 
A. Fighter
B. Gehraiyaan
C. Pathaan
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Directors Weren't Noticing Me'
'Directors Weren't Noticing Me'
'Manthan Never Looked As Good'
'Manthan Never Looked As Good'
Why Manthan Is A Must Watch
Why Manthan Is A Must Watch
Kartik Goes All Out For Chandu Champion
Kartik Goes All Out For Chandu Champion
Friend paid Rs 5 cr to have Bangladeshi MP killed
Friend paid Rs 5 cr to have Bangladeshi MP killed
Noel Tata's children to be on Tata Trusts' board seats
Noel Tata's children to be on Tata Trusts' board seats
Venus Williams just got her own Barbie doll!
Venus Williams just got her own Barbie doll!

More like this

The Return Of Farida Jalal

The Return Of Farida Jalal

'Manthan Is My Most Influential Film'

'Manthan Is My Most Influential Film'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances