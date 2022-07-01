Stranger Things. Anek. Terminal List: On OTT This Week

Promising new seasons of beloved shows, provocative stories and action-packed dramas, Sukanya Verma says it's all there on OTT this week.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Things in Hawkins get explosive as battle lines are drawn between Vecna and Eleven in the final showdown. The biggest fear her friends face is 'it not work out for us this time.'

Benedetta

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Set in 17th century Tuscany, Paul Verhoeven's provocative drama and blasphemous depiction of the church chronicles a nun's lesbian affair and violent visions.

Anek

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anubhav Sinha attempts to gain a deeper understanding of North East India's woes through the experiences of an undercover agent and a local boxer.

Miya Biwi Aur Murder

Where to watch? MX Player

Language: Hindi

Manjari Fadnnis and Rajeev Khandelwal play a unhappily married couple fighting cops and criminals to survive a crazy night of chaos and challenges in this MX Original Series.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 2)

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

The charming trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for another round of crime detective adventures like only they can in season two.

The Man from Toronto

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are forced to hang out in this mistaken identity comedy caper about an entrepreneur and assassin.

Dhaakad

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Kangana Ranaut channels every Hollywood action heroine to play a super strong government agent taking on Arjun Rampal's platinum haired evil.

Samrat Prithviraj

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directs Akshay Kumar in and as Samrat Prithviraj, the 12th century king in the period drama produced by Yash Raj Films that found few takers at the box office.

Shut Up Sona

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi, English

Deepa Gupta's National award-winning documentary captures singer Sona Mohapatra's vocal activism against the rampant misogyny within the music industry and social media.

The Terminal List

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jack Carr's novel The Terminal List, about a Navy SEAL officer haunted by the guilt of a past mission's misadventures, gets the OTT treatment with Chris Pratt to the fore.

Dear Vikram

Where to watch? VOOT Select

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Ideological differences rear its ugly head after a politically opinionated man and an academically bright student tie the knot.

Cafe Minamdang

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Based on a Web novel of the same name, Cafe Minamdang offers upbeat insights into what happens when the paths of a phony shaman and violent crimes unit detective collide.

Runway 34

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn acts in and directs this flight thriller turned courtroom drama where a commercial pilot accused of drinking and flying must defend his demeanour after saving his passengers from a near crash.