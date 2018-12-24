Sonam's birthday message for daddy

December 24, 2018 14:57 IST

Happy 62nd, Dearest Anil!

As Mr Jhakass!! turned 62, elder daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram to share the first poster of their coming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

'Happy happy birthday Dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us, Sonam wrote. 'For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your co-star. And you also had to see me get married... all this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time.'

'I'm thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing, and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. Love you so much...'

Along with the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster, Sonam noted, 'What a day to release the first poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Happy Birthday Daddy @Anilkapoor! This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond. Trailer releases 27th December. #LetLoveBe'.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which takes its title from the iconic song in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942, A Love Story, in which Anil played the lead, is being produced by Vidhu and directed by his sister Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao also have stellar roles in the film.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram