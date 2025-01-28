Siddharth Anand To Direct SRK In King

'I will be shooting King for a couple of months.'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his new film King.

The film will see SRK reunited with Siddharth Anand who directed his comeback blockbuster Pathaan.

"I will be shooting King for a couple of months. My director Siddharth Anand is very strict. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it," SRK said att the Global Freight Summit in Dubai.

Earlier, Sujoy Ghosh was supposed to direct King, which also reportedly stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand at a media interaction for Pathaan in Mumbai.

Urging people to introspect rather than dwell on their failures, SRK advised, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be."

When asked if he is critical about his work sometimes, Shah Rukh candidly admitted, "Yes, I am. I hate feeling this way, and I cry a lot in my bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. You must believe that the world is not against you. If your film did go wrong, it's not because of you or some conspiracy. You have to accept that you made it badly, and then you have to move on."

"There are moments of despair, but there are moments which say, 'Shut up, get up and get on with it'. You have to do it because the world is not against you. You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you.

"Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does."

