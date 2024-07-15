News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At Box Office

Sarfira Struggles To Fly High At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
July 15, 2024 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Radhika Madan and Akshay Kumar in Sarfira.

Two contrasting films released in theatres last week.

While Sarfira was a true story, Hindustani 2 was larger-than-life.

Both were helmed by directors from the south. Sudha Kongara remade her Tamil National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru in Hindi while veteran film-maker Shankar took charge of the Kamal Haasan-led film.

And while the former was a remake, the latter was a sequel.

As it has tuned out, Sarfira started slow with Rs 2.50 crore (Rs 25 million) on Friday.

This wasn't surprising since it's more of a word-of-mouth film. Even though Akshay Kumar stars in it, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is already available on OTT.

The audiences did give it a thumbs up, and so Saturday saw a jump at the box office and the momentum continued on Sunday.

The weekend collections stand at Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million) and now one waits to see how the numbers stabilise during the weekdays.

 

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan in Hindustani 2.

The Hindi version of Hindustani 2 didn't do much.

The first day numbers were around Rs 1.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million). While that was low, it wasn't unexpected since audiences have become choosy about what they want to consume on the first day of release.

It boiled down to word-of-mouth again, but in this case, the jump was restricted and the weekend numbers stand at Rs 3.50 crore* (Rs 35 million).

Comparatively, the original Tamil version has done much better with the weekend collections going past the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Pill Review
Pill Review
Showtime Season 1 Part 2 Review
Showtime Season 1 Part 2 Review
36 Days Review
36 Days Review
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
PIX: Argentina edge Colombia to win Copa America
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
'Overconfidence' hurt BJP in LS polls: Yogi
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead
Revealed: The Lives PSU Bankers Lead

More like this

Sarfira Review

Sarfira Review

Indian 2 Review

Indian 2 Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances