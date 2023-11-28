Sara-Janhvi's Colour-Me-Happy Fashion

Have an entire week to labour through before the glorious weekend comes along? Soak yourself in the vibrant colours of Bollywood, and feel the days melt away!
Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in Manish Malhotra's shimmering pinks.
Janhvi Kapoor keeps her pink sari simple with a little dash of blue.
Sanya Malhotra may wear it, but she sure won't give you the blues.
Sonakshi Sinha has enough reason to dance and paint the town red.
Aahana Kumra makes orange the new black.
Mouni Roy is Bollywood's golden girl.
How much blue is too much? Well, it's never enough where Sophie Choudry's travel diaries are concerned!
Shakti Mohan wears a royal colour.
Chahatt Khanna looks cute in a blue and gold lehenga.