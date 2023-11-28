Sara-Janhvi's Colour-Me-Happy Fashion

Have an entire week to labour through before the glorious weekend comes along? Soak yourself in the vibrant colours of Bollywood, and feel the days melt away!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn in Manish Malhotra's shimmering pinks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor keeps her pink sari simple with a little dash of blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra may wear it, but she sure won't give you the blues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has enough reason to dance and paint the town red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra makes orange the new black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is Bollywood's golden girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

How much blue is too much? Well, it's never enough where Sophie Choudry's travel diaries are concerned!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan wears a royal colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna looks cute in a blue and gold lehenga.