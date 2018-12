Ritiesh's Marathi film releases!

Last updated on: December 14, 2018 17:38 IST

Guess who produced Mauli?

The night before Ritiesh Deshmukh's Mauli released, a screening of the film was held on Thursday, December 13.

Mauli is produced by Genelia Deshmukh, the star's missus and a star in her own right.

Sai Tamhankar.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Shriya with her mum Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Sonalee Kulkarni.

Siddharth Chandekar joins Sonalee.

Samita Bangargi with her husband Ashish Chaudhary.

The Star of Mauli.

Bina Kumar with her director husband Indra Kumar join Ritiesh.

Tanvi Azmi with husband Baba Azmi and daughter Meghna.

Saiyami Kher, Tanvi's niece, acted in Mauli.

Amey Wagh.

Ankush Chaudhary.

Chinmayee Surve with her husband Sumeet Raghavan.

Director Mahesh Kothare.

Alveena Gonsalves with her choreographer husband Caesar Gonsalves.

Aditi Redkar with husband Rahul Thackeray.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar