Rediff's Oscar Predictions: Will Anora Win?

The 97th Academy Awards are days away, and there are some strong contenders for the top awards.

Anora and The Brutalist are among the favourites but while critics may be divided in their Best Film choices, their pick is crystal clear about the Supporting Actor/Actress categories.

Rediff Critics Aseem Chhabra, Deepa Gahlot and Sukanya Verma make their predictions.

Find out if they are right when the Oscars begin streaming on March 3.

Best Picture

IMAGE: A scene from Anora.

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Aseem's Prediction: Anora

Deepa's Prediction: The Brutalist

Sukanya's Prediction: Anora

Best Director

IMAGE: A scene from Anora.

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Aseem's Prediction: Sean Baker

Deepa's Prediction: Brady Corbet

Sukanya's Prediction: Sean Baker

Best Lead Actor

IMAGE: Adrian Brody in The Brutalist.

Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Aseem's Prediction: Adrian Brody

Deepa's Prediction: Adrian Brody

Sukanya's Prediction: Timothée Chalamet

Best Lead Actress

IMAGE: Demi Moore in The Substance.

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Aseem's Prediction: Demi Moore

Deepa's Prediction: Demi Moore

Sukanya's Prediction: Demi Moore

Best Supporting Actor

IMAGE: Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain.

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Aseem's Prediction: Kieran Culkin

Deepa's Prediction: Kieran Culkin

Sukanya's Prediction: Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actress

IMAGE: Zoe Saldana in Emilia Perez.

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Aseem's Prediction: Zoe Saldana

Deepa's Prediction: Zoe Saldana

Sukanya's Prediction: Zoe Saldana

Best Animated Feature Film

IMAGE: A scene from The Wild Robot.

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Aseem's Prediction: Flow

Deepa's Prediction: The Wild Robot

Sukanya's Prediction: The Wild Robot