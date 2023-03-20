Rani Wins Over The Box Office Once Again

In the industry for over 25 years, it's good to see how Rani Mukerji is continuing to spearhead films as the lead and is still bringing in audiences.

After a hat-trick of successes Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2, she chose to work in a non-Yash Raj offering with Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Of course, this isn't a kind of film which brings in massive audience on the first day itself, especially in the post-pandemic era when OTT is being looked as a far more relatable home for a direct premiere. Still, the film is doing fine in theatres.

It earned Rs 6.50 crore* (Rs 65 million) in the first weekend.

The family courtroom drama saw a restricted release, considering its theme and reach, and was released across 500 screens in major multiplexes only, at 120 cities across the country.

Now it has to be seen how it does in the weekdays.

Zwigato won some critical appreciation and like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, it also saw a restricted release.

A niche outing with Kapil Sharma stepping into a role that's an antithesis to how he comes across on the small screen with his comic antics, the film brought in Rs 1.75 crore* (Rs 17.5 million) over the weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) club, hence turning out to be the second century in a row for Ranbir Kapoor and Director Luv Ranjan.

Brahmastra was the actor's last big release just six months ago and had scored a huge double century.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar scored over Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) last weekend, and that has pushed the overall total to Rs 108 crore* (1.08 billion).

Luv Ranjan's previous film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety netted Rs 109 crore (Rs 1.09 billion) nand that number will be crossed today, March 20.

Shraddha Kapoor's previous release Baaghi 3 had narrowly missed entering the Rs 100 crore club, as it released just before the lockdown in March 2020. Now that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered the Rs 100 crore club, she has something to cheer about.

Kabzaa [Hindi] has not been able to do what the dubbed versions of other Kannada films like KGF: Chapter One (the first Kannada film that went pan-India) or Kantara (last year's surprise blockbuster) did in theatres.

Released on over 1,600 screens, the collections were pretty low with the weekend reading a mere Rs 1.50 crore* (Rs 15 million).

With not much going for it either critically or by word-of-mouth, this one will be a one weak show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.